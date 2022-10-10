South Africa: Devastated Pongola Families Try to Find Peace After Truck Smashes Into School Vehicle, Killing 18

9 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Naledi Sikhakhane

While families cope with the grief of losing 17 children and a teacher after a truck smashed into a school transport vehicle three weeks ago, an enraged northern KZN community is turning away trucks from the N2 and demanding action.

Thandi Simelani, 40, laughs as she remembers her daughter Thingo's antics. "If she were here, she would have asked a hundred questions by now, jumping off the couches, back and forth to the door," Simelani says.

Her laughs quickly turn into tears when she thinks of all the things Thingo (5) will never get to do. "I thought she would be an athlete, because she loved physical activity, dancing, sports, playing outside, she could never stay still for too long."

Thingo is one of 18 children and a teacher who died in a horrific crash in Pongola when a truck collided head-on with a scholar transport vehicle three weeks ago. Pressure caused by trucks on the roads had been associated with several crashes.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Sanral plans to attend to the challenges.

Mbalula said about R2.5-billion would be used to expand the N2 highway near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The driver of the truck, Sibusiso Siyaya, 28,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X