South Africa: Our Vote Has No Value, Say Despairing South African Activists

'Wannabe authoritarian leaders do not lead communities well when they are not afraid of the people, when they are not afraid of the consequences of doing a bad job,' American campaigner Nsé Ufot told a Rivonia Circle meet-up in Johannesburg recently.

'What does my voting right hold for me? What is its value? If I was using it to trade, what am I getting back? How do I know it counts and how can I hold those I voted for accountable?" said Prince Qwabe, leader of Ekujuleni Community Development in Soweto, at an event organised by non-profit think-tank Rivonia Circle.

"You promised to deliver something. If I'm buying a fridge, there is a warranty and guarantee so I'm buying a promise. If I don't get my promise, I should be able to take my vote back and say, 'You did not deliver on your promise, keep it, I'll keep my vote'. That is why millions don't vote. There is no longer value in our vote."

Several activists from around the country echoed Qwabe's statements about voter apathy and general hopelessness at the state of South Africa at the event, which was held on Saturday, 8 October, in Johannesburg.

