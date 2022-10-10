African Social Movements Baraza 2022

press release

The world's failure to deal with COVID-19 equitably stands as an ultimate indictment of a global system that prioritises profit over people and ignores the needs of the most vulnerable in society. There is a big contestation underway already to define and shape the future, including strenuous efforts by elites and those who have always held power to reproduce themselves and give a new lease of life to ideas that have failed to work and brought us to a point of global collapse.

This calls for a continuous movement! An event to be attended by participants from Sudan, Senegal, the Gambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Swaziland and Zimbabwe to name a few; TrustAfrica, Wallace Global Fund and Centre for African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI) at Wits Business School are pleased to announce the 2nd African Social Movements Baraza themed: People Power: Reimagining the Future – Organising for Transformation scheduled to hold from 12 to 14 October 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This Baraza is an opportunity for the social movements of the continent to come together, share experiences and outline strategies for future aspirations.

The global political moment we face calls for a necessary reimagination of the future and a new commitment to organizing for social transformation. Our task as progressive movements is to reimagine a more just society, away from the neo-liberal prescriptions that have brought havoc to humanity and brought us to the precipice of a climate disaster. We believe it is important to centre the voices and agency of ordinary citizens and communities across Africa by speaking boldly about the future we want for Africa and the world. We believe viable alternatives will emerge from movements engaged in concrete struggles around some of the most pressing questions of our time – including climate justice, economic justice, and political rights.

The African Social Movements Baraza (#ASMBaraza2022) will bring social movement leaders and allies from across sectors and countries as well as funding partners to collectively reimagine and strategize on strengthening movements and solidarity towards a more just society. It will interrogate the current global moment from an African perspective and provide space for movements and funding partners to explore co-creating solutions to some of the most pressing challenges from an African and people-centered perspective including:

Collectively engaging the global moment and its implications for progressive struggles in Africa looking at trends around democracy and civic space, economic justice, and the energy, climate and just transition agenda.

Providing an opportunity for critical skills exchange between movement leaders and explore ways to develop sustained frameworks for enhancing skills and political education.

Collectively strategizing on developing a pan African framework of support to social movements aimed at strengthening organizing, networking, solidarity and joint campaigns.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT CAPSI

The Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI), the first of its kind in Africa, has been structured to promote social change by building a culture of effective giving, and corporate social and civic responsibility. It serves as a source of knowledge, network of partnerships, and motivation for innovation and community engagement. The Centre aspires to build a new generation of African experts, researchers and academics in African Philanthropy, Social Investment, and related disciplines. https://capsi.co.za

ABOUT TRUSTARICA

TRUSTAFRICA is a pan-African organisation which contributes to sustainable development initiatives by supporting diverse advocacy movements and advancing systemic change through collaboration with social movements, civil society, and feminist organizations. It carries out its activities by convening dialogues, awarding grants, generating knowledge, strengthening institutions, and providing technical assistance. https://www.trustafrica.org/en/

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa South Africa NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ABOUT WALLACE GLOBAL FUND

Wallace Global Fund is a Foundation inspired by the progressive vision of its initial founder, Henry A. Wallace, who championed what he called the “common man” in the struggle against the moneyed elites for control of the government and the planet’s precious resources. This phrase, coined in his most celebrated speech as Vice President of the United States in 1942, envisaged an America for the people and of the people, an America that privileged the many and not only the elite few. He called for a “people’s revolution,” progressive rhetoric that was in stark contrast to the conservative push for a system dominated by “free economic enterprise” for businesses. It is Wallace’s radical yet strategic vision that underpins our work to advance fundamental systems change and that continues to guide Wallace Global Fund today. www.wgf.org

END//