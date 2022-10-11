Kenya: Ruto to Hold Talks With Tanzania President Suluhu On Strengthening Ties

Nairobi — President William Ruto is on Monday scheduled to hold talks with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu.

President Ruto arrived in Tanzania on Sunday for a two-day state visit after attending Uganda's 60th independence anniversary.

In Tanzania, President Ruto will be keen to explore ways of expanding business opportunities and increasing trade volumes with Tanzania.

"Tanzania is a strategic partner in the EAC region and has been Kenya's second largest export destination after Uganda in East Africa," the State House Kenya said.

President Ruto is also expected to push his agenda of having a borderless community in the East African region.

On Sunday, while in Uganda, President Ruto noted that the region stood to grow if border restrictions were removed.

"It is our place as leaders to work together so that we can convert the barriers to bridges," he said.

Kenya and Tanzania collaborate on many fronts including in the areas of trade, security, transport, and logistics.

The visit to Tanzania will be President Ruto's third in the African continent after visiting Ethiopia on October 6, 2022, for the launch of Safaricom. His second was in Uganda on Saturday.