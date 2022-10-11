Zimbabwe: Another Million Milestone for Jah Prayzah - Now Arguably the Most Watched YouTuber in Zim

11 October 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Popular musician, Jah Prayzah's video Mukwasha has hit 10 million views on YouTube, making him arguably the most watched artist in the country.

Mukwasha had become the third video by the lanky musician to reach 10 million views after Watora Mari and Dzamutsana.

The hitmaker heaped praise on his fans for their loyalty and continued support.

"Just been notified by one of you guys that Mukwasha has joined my other three videos above the 10 million views mark, not only do you view but also keep track of the statistics, now that's pure love. I appreciate the love and support from Team JP all over the world," Jah Prayzah said on Twitter.

The video captured and won the hearts of many as it told a story of what a man goes through to impress his in-laws.

"One of my friends from another southern African country was saying a lot of good things about this video and you Jah Prayzah and trying to describe it, it's a masterpiece," commented twimbo, Patience Tafadzwa

Another Twitter user, Life Gumbo, applauded Jah Prayzah's work ethic and consistency saying it was difficult to bring a good man down.

"The adage 'You can't bring a good man down still holds true'," Gumbo said.

