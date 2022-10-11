Kenya: Police Re-Arrest Escaped Inmate From Kerugoya Prison, 2 Accomplices Still at Large

10 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kirinyaga — Police in have re-arrested an inmate from Kerugoya Prison who escaped in an early morning incident.

According to officers, the inmate was in the company of two of his accomplices who are still at large.

Kirinyaga County Commander Matthew Mangira told Capital FM News that the search is still ongoing for the two.

The escape is being investigated and prompted Commissioner of Prisons John Warioba to visit the facility hours after it had happened.

He wanted to among others, establish the circumstances that allowed for the two to escape.

Officials said the two are facing murder and robbery with violence charges and were alleged to have killed a Kirinyaga University student early this year before being remanded there.

They were to appear before the Kerugoya High court on Tuesday.

Sources said the two had made a similar attempt of escaping last week but the security agents managed to repulse them.

Incidents of escape from prison facilities have been on the rise amid calls for measures to address the trend.

