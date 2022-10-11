Rwanda: Israel Mbonyi Wows Montreal at Sold Out Concert

Gospel artiste Israel Mbonyi held a very successful concert in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, as he performed before a sold-out concert that was attended by hundreds of Rwandans who live in the North American country.

The show which took place on Saturday, October 8, left the singer overwhelmed by the turn up ahead of his other show in Ottawa which was scheduled for Sunday October 9.

The singer, who has been on a tour in Canada for the past few days, said that he was happy with the impressive turn up and went all out to perform for his fans who turned up in big numbers.

He said he didn't expect his songs to be popular in Montreal to such an extent that they could sing along with him from start to finish.

After the show, in a message accompanied by a video, the artist gave to his 300,000 followers on Instagram, expressed his feelings about the show.

He said, "My God, my God! you can't believe this! Montreal" the singer posted, sharing photos from the concert which saw many Rwandans say that they were touched by the highly spiritual concert.

Several people who attended the show responded saying that they enjoyed the performance while members of the Rwandan diaspora in the United States of America asked the singer to remember them and hold a show there.

Mbonyi has been in Canada where he has a series of shows as part of his tour, including one held on October 1, in Vancouver.

After the show in Ottawa, the 'Icyambu' singer will perform in Calgary on October 15, 2022 as he continues to take his music to the world. While in Canada, he met fellow gospel singer Adrien Misigaro.

Mbonyi has also announced a tour to Australia, which will see him perform in different cities including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. He is yet to announce the date for the tour.