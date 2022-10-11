Rwanda: PM Ngirente Calls for More Enforcement in Cyber-Security

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) require more enforcement in cyber security in the context of safeguarding and protecting people's information.

The call was issued by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Monday, October 10, while addressing leaders at this year's Tallinn Digital Summit, underway in Estonia.

The annual event, organised by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, brings together 'digitally advanced' countries, international organisations and the private sector to address the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

Digital technology is changing the world, Ngirente said, and with the experience of Covid-19, people have experienced the acceleration of the digital revolution.

For Rwanda and many other countries, he pointed out, broadband connectivity for all is key to our national priorities as we strive to leave no one behind in a very increasing digital world.

"To achieve this, collaboration and productive partnerships are critical. This is why we are here today," Ngirente said.

He highlighted that key factors that will increase connectivity include infrastructure, cyber security, regulations and skills.

"Digital and physical infrastructure are important enablers for accessible, affordable, and secure digital services," he asserted.

The summit comes at a time when more services are shifting online and according to Ngirente, it is particularly true for both the public and private sector.

He shared Rwanda's experience citing that more than 90 per cent of the government's services are accessed online.

"..And we continue digitisation efforts towards achieving 100 percent of the services online by 2024."

"Emerging technologies require greater enforcement in cyber security. One of the biggest challenges with cyber-crimes is that they are borderless. Strong cooperation between countries is critical to data and investigate these cyber-crimes," he said.

Meanwhile, Ngirente told a packed audience at Tallinn Creative Hub that sustained and reliable connectivity requires a skilled and talented base.

"Our countries need to continue to invest in cutting edge technologies that will prepare the workforce, particularly the youth, in working towards a responsible digital future."

To achieve all this, he explained, public private partnerships are important as it plays a crucial role in knowledge transfer and advancing meaningful connectivity.

"Rwanda is committed to address challenges related to the security of cross-border data sharing, the safe and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence and strengthening collaboration on digital innovation," he reiterated.

The summit which runs for the next two days under the theme 'trusted connectivity through trusted partnerships', will look at topics such as global stability, energy, economic and cyber security as well as digital policy.

"We are not here today to talk about the past or the present. We are here to talk about the future," said Estonia's Prime Minister Kallas.

According to her, the world has received a reality check with the experience of the pandemic and the current Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"We had become too reliant for our essential needs on countries who do not share our values. But the era of such interdependencies has come to a close. Now we have entered a new era of globalisation that prioritises security over economic efficiency," she added.