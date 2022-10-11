Rwandan Players Abroad - Imanishimwe, York Excel as Mugisha Sets Up Goal

It was another good weekend for Rwandan players abroad as the likes of Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Joel Mugisha and others continued to shine.

Times Sport brings you a wrap up of the performance of Rwandan players abroad.

CAF Confederation Cup

Emmanuel Imanishimwe played full throttle for FAR Rabat who walloped Guinean outfit Ashanti Gold Boys FC 4-0.

Sweden

Rafael York enjoyed 83 minutes of action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 2-0 away win over Ostersunds at the Jamkraft Arena.

Elsewhere, central midfielder Gilbert Ishimwe was introduced in the second half as Orebro Syrianska lost 2-0 to Gefle in Stockholm.

Norway

Joel Mugisha replaced Solbakken in the 81st minute and set up a goal a minute later as Bodo Glimt walloped Sandejford by four goals to one.

Goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake was in post for Strommen IF who drew 1-1 with Ullern.

Belgium

Djihad Bizimana once again failed to make the match day squad of KMSK Deinze who humiliated Lommel by four goals to nothing.

In the fourth tier, Samuel Gueulette featured for Raal La Louviere who defeated Winkel Sports 4-2.

Luxembourg

Sven Kalisa was in action for Etzella Ettelbruck who drew 1-1 at home with Kaerjeng.

Striker Glen Habimana had a good game in attack despite his side Victoria Rosports being thrashed 5-1 by Titus Union.

Denmark

Teenager Sanders Ngabo was an unused substitute in Lyngby's 1-1 draw with Viborg.

Moldova

Steve Rubanguka replaced Bejan in the 58th minute as Zimbriu Chisinau went away to beat Balti 2-0.

England

Noam Emeran was not in the match day squad when his Manchester United U-21 side drew 3-3 with Brighton.

George Ishimwe was also not involved as Arsenal U-21 drew goalless with Tottenham in the London derby.