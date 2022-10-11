Rwanda Gears Up for Global Parliamentary Forum

Rwanda is adding the final touches to the preparation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly due to take place in Kigali next week.

The IPU's 145th assembly, running from Tuesday, October 11-15, will draw 1,000 delegates from 148 parliaments across the world.

The biannual assembly will convene under the theme "Gender equality and gender-sensitive parliaments as drivers of change for a more resilient and peaceful world."

In a joint statement issued by the Senate President, Augustin Iyamuremye and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Donatille Mukabalisa, the duo said that the assembly will "provide an excellent opportunity for our community of national parliaments to come together to strengthen parliamentary efforts to drive change and address global issues."

They added; "We would like to encourage all Members Parliament of the IPU to make the most of the Kigali Assembly by joining voices and efforts to make significant global impacts in the promotion of peace, gender equality, and sustainable development for the benefit of our people."

Established in 1889, the IPU has 178 member parliaments.

The delegates will debate and deliberate their views with the goal of reaching agreements and consensus on legal frameworks, policies and actions around gender equality and gender-sensitive parliaments.

With 61 percent of female parliamentarians, Rwanda has the biggest proportion of women lawmakers in the world, well above the global average of 26 per cent.

"I can't think of a more appropriate country to hold the IPU145 Assembly, where the general debate of this Assembly will focus on gender equality and gender-sensitive parliaments," said María Rayess, an activist.

Senate vice president, Esperance Nyirasafari said gender-inclusive policy has been Rwanda's driver of development.

"The fact that after the Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda chose to be inclusive regarding human rights, benefits and opportunities, that is what has led to our country's development. It means that joining concerted efforts enables us to fast-track development. Ignoring a woman's role in the society would be backward-looking," Nyirasafari said.

So far, delegates have stated jetting in ahead of the assembly, among those that have arrived include the IPU president, Duarte Pacheco,

In a televised talk-show, Senator Evode Uwizeyimana said at least 45 speakers of parliament had confirmed their attendance.

"Meetings like the IPU assembly provide space for the delegates to exchange experience and good practices in different fields," Uwizeyimana said.

He noted that during the assembly, Rwanda will showcase its achievements in gender equality and national unity.