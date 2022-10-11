Rwanda: Migrant Rights, Human Trafficking High on Agenda of Kigali Parliamentary Forum

Violation of migrants' rights and human trafficking are some of the topics to be discussed at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly due to start in Kigali from Tuesday, October 11.

The IPU's 145th assembly, running until October 15, will be held under the theme "Gender equality and gender-sensitive parliaments as drivers of change for a more resilient and peaceful world."

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Senate President, Augustin Iyamuremye, said that the assembly will also discuss issues shaping the world today, including climate change and armed conflicts.

"Subjects that will be discussed during the assembly include what parliaments can do about the issue of migration and human trafficking as well as violation of human rights of migrants," he said.

Iyamuremye added that the assembly will discuss the status of the rights of lawmakers, particularly those in conflict-torn countries.

Other issues to be discussed include environmental degradation, notably climate change and its impact, terrorism and the effects of armed conflicts.

At the end of the IPU assembly, the parliamentarians will make resolutions which will be implemented by their respective countries.

What Rwanda benefits from IPU

Since 2008, Rwanda has stayed top of the table among countries with the biggest proportion of women lawmakers. Currently, there are over 61 per cent women representatives in Rwanda's parliament.

"As a country we have progressed in terms of gender equality, but there's certainly other areas we need to improve. During the IPU assembly, we will be able to learn from other countries, just as they will learn from us," Iyamuremye said.

According to Senate vice president, Esperance Nyirasafari, the fact that Rwanda has reached the proportion of 61 per cent of women lawmakers is one of the achievements that other parliaments would be eager to learn from.

"Gender equality is a human right. The current status of gender proportion in parliaments - where women make 26 per cent on global average - cannot remain the same," Nyirasafari said.

Besides the economic returns, the benefits Rwanda will get from hosting the IPU assembly, include diplomatic networking among lawmakers.

50 speakers jet in

As of Monday, a total of 50 speakers of parliament had confirmed their attendance of IPU assembly, leading 1,155 delegates are expected to attend 119 countries, Iyamuremye said.

Some of the delegates have already arrived in Kigali, including the IPU president Duarte Pacheco and its secretary general Martin Chungong.

Nyirasafari said that the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expected to address the assembly virtually.