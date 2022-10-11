Rwanda: Kina Music Eyes U.S. Market

10 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Kina Music Label, Rwanda's biggest record company and home to artistes such as Nel Ngabo and Igor Mabano, has unveiled plans of taking its services to the US next month.

The development was announced by Clement Ishimwe, founder and music producer of Kina Music, on Monday, October 10.

Speaking to The New Times, Ishimwe said, taking Kina Music's services to the US for 30 days will help Rwandan musicians based in the US record and work with him in person without necessarily traveling for days to have a studio session with him.

This, he said, will not only increase the label's market, but help different musicians make good music at a low cost as well as shoot video clips.

"I am very happy to tell Rwandan musicians in the US that we are bringing Kina Music close to them. To those who are struggling to make music, we are coming to make it easy for you," the producer said, adding that registration for booking a session with him is open.

"Some people have already contacted us and I think that in a month-long period I will be there, we will produce as many songs as possible," he added.

The producer refrained from naming artistes he plans to work with, saying only that they include well-known people who are already making music.

He will collaborate with Ernesto Ugeziwe, former journalist, and Cedru, one of the best video producers, both of whom live in the United States, to put this project in shape.

Ishimwe further indicated that the first of this kind activity is a trial to see if it will produce results that can make it happen more often. He also plans to see how he can arrange concerts for Kina Music artistes to perform in the United States.

Dubbed Kina Music Production Tour, the activity is open to all types of musicians from church choirs, to solo artistes and singing groups.

