Angola: Bai Announces Sales of More Than 900,000 Shares On Stock Exchange

10 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) announced Monday the sale of 972,500 own shares on the Angola Debt and Securities Exchange (BODIVA).

In its press release reached ANGOP, the financial institution said the sale is intended for all interested investors, subject to the terms and limits stipulated by law.

It adds that the operation will be available, from October 24 to December 30, 2022, at Intermediation Agents registered with BODIVA, in the BAI Branch Network and in Internet BAI (browser: Internet Explorer, Edge, Chrome, Safari, among others).

BAI is the first Angolan bank joining the stock exchange, whose share capital standing at Kz 157.545.000,000, fully subscribed and paid up, and represented by 19. 4 billion ordinary, book-entry and nominative shares.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X