Angola: Bai Announces Sales of More Than 900,000 Shares On Stock Exchange

Luanda — The Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) announced Monday the sale of 972,500 own shares on the Angola Debt and Securities Exchange (BODIVA).

In its press release reached ANGOP, the financial institution said the sale is intended for all interested investors, subject to the terms and limits stipulated by law.

It adds that the operation will be available, from October 24 to December 30, 2022, at Intermediation Agents registered with BODIVA, in the BAI Branch Network and in Internet BAI (browser: Internet Explorer, Edge, Chrome, Safari, among others).

BAI is the first Angolan bank joining the stock exchange, whose share capital standing at Kz 157.545.000,000, fully subscribed and paid up, and represented by 19. 4 billion ordinary, book-entry and nominative shares.