Angola: President Visits Ministry of Mineral Resources Headquarters

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday visited the new facilities of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, where he learned about the level of the organisation and functioning of that ministerial department.

Since last June, the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas started to work in the area of the road axis (eixo viário) in the urban district of Ingombota, in Luanda.

On site, the Angolan Head of State toured some service areas, having received explanations from the minister, Diamantino de Azevedo.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas is the auxiliary ministerial department of the Holder of the Executive Power, João Lourenço.

Headed by Diamantino de Azevedo, the aforementioned Ministry is responsible for formulating, conducting, executing, controlling and monitoring the Executive's policy on geological and mineral, oil, gas and biofuel activities.

Specifically, the ministry oversees aspects related to prospecting, exploration, development and production of minerals, crude oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals, storage, distribution and marketing of mineral and petroleum products.

The ministerial department is also responsible for the policy of production and marketing of biofuels, without prejudice to the protection of the environment.