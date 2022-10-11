Angola: Secretary of State Calls for Sale of Oil to Dignify Economies

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Oil and Gas José Alexandre Barroso Monday in Luanda called on African countries to use all the resources resulting from the sale of oil to dignify their economies.

José Barroso was speaking at the opening of the 3rd meeting of Executives of the National Oil Companies (NOC) of the member countries of the African Petroleum Producers' Organisations (APPO).

José Alexandre Barroso underlined that high oil prices in international markets should lead to the need of an urgent commitment to the energy transition.

The official urged the countries to use mineral resources to help develop their economies and create better living conditions for their populations.

"To have countries that in the near future do not become totally dependent on oil resources, as happen today, let us start creating conditions so that young Africans have more access to education and training", he noted.

In his speech, the Secretary of State stressed the importance of applying the internal policy strategy, aiming to implement all the programmes that have been discussed, but not implemented yet.

He recalled that the Government approved in 2021 the law on local content in the oil sector, which allows to encourage the participation of national business in oil activity.

In addition to addressing the outcome of the 2nd meeting, held on 19 July of this year in Abuja, Nigeria, the 3rd meeting of national oil companies of APPO discusses issues related to financing options for oil and gas projects and operations, infrastructure cross-border structures and regional markets.

The member countries are reviewing the organisation's long-term strategy and discussing the creation of a fund to leverage the African oil industry.

APPO was created on January 27, 1987, in Lagos, Nigeria, and operate as platform for cooperation and coordination of efforts, collaboration, sharing of knowledge and skills among African oil producing countries.