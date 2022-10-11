Angola: Amputee Football/World Cup - Coach Regrets Dual Refereeing Criteria

10 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Istanbul — The coach of the National Football Team for amputees Augusto Baptista Tcheto said Sunday that Angola lost the world champion title due to refereeing partiality.

Tcheto blamed the referees for the country's 1-4 defeat because of their poor officiating in the final of World Cup, played from September 30 to October 9, in Istanbul (Turkey).

He said that the national team were the victim of various behaviors by the refereeing team that upset his players.

The coach mentioned the Turkish second goal, resulting from a foul called outside the area by one referee, but the second indicated the penalty.

Tcheto also underlined the opponent's third goal that came from a move in which the ball crossed the back line.

In his opinion, the Turkey's national football team are not better than Angola's and that the defeat in that final was circumstantial.

In his turn, the Secretary General of the Angolan Paralympic Committee, António da Luz, encouraged the team to focus on the next African Championship, due in 2024, rather than regretting the result.

