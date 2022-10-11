Angola: Minister Highlights National Team's Commitment

Luanda — Angola's minister of Youth and Sports Palmira Barbosa highlighted the commitment and dedication of the National amputee football team, despite being placed second in the ended World Championship, played in Turkey.

"Congratulations to our Paralympics, who managed to dignify and raised the Angolan flag high in this competition", wished the minister.

She referred that the wins that led the Angolans to the final served as boosting lesson for those who, in the face of an obstacle, felt like giving up.

Congratulations extended to the technical staff, the athletes, the president of the Paralympic Committee and its management.

According to the minister, despite failing to lift the trophy, the national team arrive with the merit of a winner, leaving in the history the date of October 9, 2022.

The National Amputee Soccer Team reached the 2nd place on Sunday (09) after a 1-4 defeat against the host Turkey.

FAF and MPLA congratulate national team

The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) and the parliamentary group of the ruling MPLA party also congratulated the National Team and the entire coaching staff for reaching the 2nd place in the World Cup in Turkey.