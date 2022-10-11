Africa: Taag Denies Any Link With Aircraft Stranded in South Africa

9 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — TAAG- Angola Airlines denied Sunday any connection with the aircraft grounded in Cape Town International Airport, held by South African authorities.

In a press release reached ANGOP, the company states that the aircraft does not belong to the fleet and neither was it hired by TAAG to

carry out a chartered flight.

"Neither is the said aircraft registered with the TAAG Air Operator Certificate with the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), the sector regulator in Angola", it reads.

TAAG adds that the national and international civil aviation ecosystem has strict procedures and regulations whose the need for

operational compliance is communicated to all relevant parties.

TAAG - Angola Airlines - was founded in 1938 and is based in the country's capital, Luanda.

For over 80 years, TAAG has been connecting Angolans through domestic and international connections.

TAAG currently offers 14 domestic and 12 international destinations.

In addition to passenger transport, its fleet also conducts cargo transport, a service that is increasingly essential for the development of the

local ecosystem.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X