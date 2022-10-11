Africa: Taag Denies Any Link With Aircraft Stranded in South Africa

Luanda — TAAG- Angola Airlines denied Sunday any connection with the aircraft grounded in Cape Town International Airport, held by South African authorities.

In a press release reached ANGOP, the company states that the aircraft does not belong to the fleet and neither was it hired by TAAG to

carry out a chartered flight.

"Neither is the said aircraft registered with the TAAG Air Operator Certificate with the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), the sector regulator in Angola", it reads.

TAAG adds that the national and international civil aviation ecosystem has strict procedures and regulations whose the need for

operational compliance is communicated to all relevant parties.

TAAG - Angola Airlines - was founded in 1938 and is based in the country's capital, Luanda.

For over 80 years, TAAG has been connecting Angolans through domestic and international connections.

TAAG currently offers 14 domestic and 12 international destinations.

In addition to passenger transport, its fleet also conducts cargo transport, a service that is increasingly essential for the development of the

local ecosystem.