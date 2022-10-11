Rwanda: Three Top Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authorities Executives Sacked

10 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Monday, October 10, dismissed three top executives of the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authorities (RURA).

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Eng. Deo Muvunyi, RURA's acting director general, Pearl Uwera, the senior manager in charge of finance, and Fabian Rwabizi, the senior manager in charge of human resources and administration, were dismissed "due to indiscipline and managerial failures."

Details surrounding their dismissal are yet to be made public.

Muvunyi was appointed RURA's acting director general in February this year, replacing Dr Ernest Nsabimana who had become the minister of infrastructure.

He had previously served as the senior manager in charge of transport planning and industry development, a position he held since 2004.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X