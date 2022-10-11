Rwanda: Three Top Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authorities Executives Sacked

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Monday, October 10, dismissed three top executives of the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authorities (RURA).

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Eng. Deo Muvunyi, RURA's acting director general, Pearl Uwera, the senior manager in charge of finance, and Fabian Rwabizi, the senior manager in charge of human resources and administration, were dismissed "due to indiscipline and managerial failures."

Details surrounding their dismissal are yet to be made public.

Muvunyi was appointed RURA's acting director general in February this year, replacing Dr Ernest Nsabimana who had become the minister of infrastructure.

He had previously served as the senior manager in charge of transport planning and industry development, a position he held since 2004.