Rwanda: Basketball - APR Releases Six Players

APR basketball club has parted ways with six players as it prepares for next season.

Point guard Yannick Byiringiro, shooting guard Enock Isezerano, small forward Fiston Irutingabo, power forwards Victor Mutabaruka and Olivier Kamilindi, as well as small forward Irumva Heritier are the players that have left the club.

APR is working to reinforce its ranks to be able to challenge for the title, and has recently signed a number of players including Axel Mpoyo and Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, two star players from Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

The team has also added Ntore Habimana from the Patriots and Elie Kaje from REG.

APR last won a league title in 2010, and it is hungry to return to the podium soon.

This year, they finished at the semifinals of the playoffs, after falling to REG 1-2 in the best-of-three series.

The team seems to be looking for more players on the market to assist them fight for the trophy next season.