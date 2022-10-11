Rwanda: Volleyball - APR Off to Tanzania for Nyerere Championship

8 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR's men and women Volleyball teams have departed Kigali for Tanzania where they will represent Rwanda in the Nyerere International Championship.

The tournament takes place on an annual basis in commemoration of Julius Nyerere, the first president of Tanzania.

It brings together teams from around the East African region.

This year's edition will feature clubs from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Games will get underway on October 10 through 14 in Arusha, Tanzania.

APR will participate in both the men and women's categories.

APR Women's Volleyball Club last participated in the tournament in 2019 and was defeated by Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Volleyball Club in the finals.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, APR emerged winners of the tournament in 2017, after defeating Kenya's Jeshi la Kulinda Taifa.

APR Men's roster:

Setters: Paul Sibomana and Cedric Ngaboyintwali

Middle blockers: Prince Kanamugire, Vincent Mbonigaba, Ronald Muvara and Yvan Hahirwa

Left-attackers: Mukunzi Christophe, Fils Habanzintwari, Theoneste Rwahama and Wycliffe Dusenge, Merci Gisubizo.

Right- attackers: Venuste Gatsinzi and Friend Ndayambaje

Libero: Sadrou Manzi and Bertin Masabo.

APR Women's roster:

Setters: Léa Uwera, Prisca Uwera and Yvette Igihozo Cyuzuzuzo

Left-attackers: Seraphine Mukantambara, Penelope Musabyimana, Marie Divine Nyirahabimana and Benitha MUkandayisenga

Right- attackers: Valentine Munezero and Yvonne Bayija

Libro: Judith Kabatesi and Beatrice Uwamahoro

Middle blockers: Flavia Dusabe, Donatha Musabyemariya, Esperance Mushimiyimana and Albertine Uwiringiyimana.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X