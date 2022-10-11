Rwanda: Volleyball - APR Off to Tanzania for Nyerere Championship

APR's men and women Volleyball teams have departed Kigali for Tanzania where they will represent Rwanda in the Nyerere International Championship.

The tournament takes place on an annual basis in commemoration of Julius Nyerere, the first president of Tanzania.

It brings together teams from around the East African region.

This year's edition will feature clubs from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Games will get underway on October 10 through 14 in Arusha, Tanzania.

APR will participate in both the men and women's categories.

APR Women's Volleyball Club last participated in the tournament in 2019 and was defeated by Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Volleyball Club in the finals.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, APR emerged winners of the tournament in 2017, after defeating Kenya's Jeshi la Kulinda Taifa.

APR Men's roster:

Setters: Paul Sibomana and Cedric Ngaboyintwali

Middle blockers: Prince Kanamugire, Vincent Mbonigaba, Ronald Muvara and Yvan Hahirwa

Left-attackers: Mukunzi Christophe, Fils Habanzintwari, Theoneste Rwahama and Wycliffe Dusenge, Merci Gisubizo.

Right- attackers: Venuste Gatsinzi and Friend Ndayambaje

Libero: Sadrou Manzi and Bertin Masabo.

APR Women's roster:

Setters: Léa Uwera, Prisca Uwera and Yvette Igihozo Cyuzuzuzo

Left-attackers: Seraphine Mukantambara, Penelope Musabyimana, Marie Divine Nyirahabimana and Benitha MUkandayisenga

Right- attackers: Valentine Munezero and Yvonne Bayija

Libro: Judith Kabatesi and Beatrice Uwamahoro

Middle blockers: Flavia Dusabe, Donatha Musabyemariya, Esperance Mushimiyimana and Albertine Uwiringiyimana.