Rwanda: DJ Khizzbeats Wins Huye's Amabeats DJs Battle

Kigali — based DJ Khizzbeats, real name Eddy Shema, progressed to the finals of the Mutzig Amabeats DJs contest after beating DJ Muu during Saturday night's highly-contested semi-final battle held at New Accapulco Club in Huye District.

The duo is among the 10 DJs selected and unveiled for the semi-finals during an event held at Molato bar on Thursday, September 15.

The ongoing semifinals involve a series of five events in five districts of the country, during which two DJs were paired to compete against each other in front of a live audience.

They are now fighting for the top 5 spots that will tussle it out for the finals. Khizzbeatz is the latest to claim the coveted spot to the finale after overcoming the threat from Muu who gave him a tough test in each of the four head-to-head challenges including Mashup challenge, audience engagement challenge, scratch session as well as free style session.

The DJs battle was more of just a competition but fun and entertainment as those who bought five small mutzig would be offered an extra free bottle of mutzig plus coupons with which they would present and stand a chance to win prizes.

While the audience were inside the club cheering on their favorite DJ on the spin, a jury made of of DJs Shariff and Pius were on the on the other side looking at different aspects of the competition before deciding who, from the two, came out on the top.

Both DJs had a tough task to impress both the audience and the jury for them to stand a chance to gather many marks. The audience would cast votes live as public votes had 30 percent against 70 percent from the jury.

A combined performance from each of the four challenges saw Khizzbeatz win the Huye DJ battle and progressing to the finals.

"I am so excited to progress to the finals. DJ Muu is a good DJ that I owe respect and I had to deal with his pressure to win this battle. I think this is my time to shine and winning this DJ competition would be a good starting point," said Khizzbeatz after his triumph in Huye.

"I thank Bralirwa for bringing this DJs competition on board. This is a platform that many young DJs are looking for to prove their levels on the decks. I have to take this opportunity seriously by winning this competition," he added.

Khizzbeatz joins DJ Ftrucker and DJ Rugamba who booked their tickets to the finals after emerging winners of the semifinals in Rubavu and Musanze districts respectively.

Two more tickets for the finals are up for grabs as DJs Fox and Buster wait in their wing to fight for one ticket during the battle competition which will take place in Rusizi on October 22, before DJ Montage and DJ Danny go head-to-head for another semifinal slated in Rwamagana on October 29.

The five winners will progress to the finals from which the winners will be announced. The winner will walk away with Rwf18 million and a complete DJ set besides being the Mutzig brand ambassador for a period of one year.

The first runner-up will pocket Rwf12 million and a DJ set while the second runner-up will pocket Rwf2,500,000.

The Mutzig Amabeats DJS competition is organised by Bralirwa Plc with a goal to promote DJs and create public awareness of the talent and quality music in Rwanda, as well as provide business opportunities, networking, and leisure activities through competitions.