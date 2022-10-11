Kenya: Standard Chartered Marathon's Ambitious Plan to Tackle Inequality

Nairobi — The annual Standard Chartered Marathon is hoping to raise Ksh 6 billion by next year to boost the fight against inequality and provide the youth with more opportunities to harness their potential.

This year's edition is set for the end of this month with the proceeds of the 19-year-old road race going towards the empowerment of visually-impaired persons and girls.

"All marathon proceeds go towards the FutureMakers Initiative. The initiative helps disadvantaged young people - especially girls and the visually impaired - to gain new skills and expertise to improve their chances of getting a job or starting their own business. We appreciate those who have registered for the marathon so far and cheer you on to keep running and training for the big day," Local organising committee chair Peter Gitau said.

Ahead of the race on October 30, organisers have been facilitating training for some of the runners, including PWDs.

This year's edition will also be the second time that a virtual run will be held to allow other participants from around the world to compete.

Gitau said last year's virtual run was a hot cake among many people around the world, noting that it only made sense to include it in this year's edition.

"The marathon is in its 19th edition... we started in 2003 and only took a break in 2020 due to Covid-19. This year we will also have the virtual marathon, which will be run between October 23rd and 30th; last year, we had lots of participants not only from outside Nairobi but also from other countries," he said.

He was speaking on Saturday morning during a warm up race at Karura Forest as part of the build-up to the annual race, which will be run on the Southern bypass before concluding at Uhuru Gardens.

The warm-up race, the final one ahead of the marathon, comprised the 5, 10 and 21km runs.

In addition to the full and half marathons, this year's edition also includes the 21km wheelchair (male and female), 5km family fun run race and the corporate relay challenge.