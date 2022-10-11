Tanzania: U-17 World Cup - Serengeti Girls Target Japan

A green light is on to signal the start of 2022 FIFA Women's World Cup finals in India today.

The Tanzania flag is flying high at the event courtesy of Serengeti Girls who are set to kick-start their group D campaign versus Japan at Fartoda Stadium tomorrow.

This is another moment when Tanzanians should cross their fingers to wish the brave girls good luck as they fight to make the country proud even though they are making their maiden appearance at the world cup stage.

After the Japan assignment, Serengeti Girls will face France on Saturday, October 15th before winding up their group D mission by taking on Canada on Tuesday, October 18th.

In her preview remarks before the start of the games, Serengeti Girls midfielder Clara Luvanga has maintained that basing on the level of preparations they have had, doing well is their top priority.

"Even though we are competing at the World Cup stage for the first time, we have strong belief that we are going to perform well and make Tanzanians wherever they are happy.

"The good thing is that while in London before coming here, we played two friendly matches with a team which has got almost similar qualities with the ones we are going to face.

"As such; we players anticipate a good performance even though the games will be difficult. The most important thing is for all Tanzanians to give us deserved support from wherever they are," she said.

Queried whether she knows anything about their three group D opponents, she replied that she used to watch them on Television playing but this is the moment to share the same pitch with them.

Africa is being represented by three envoys. Others are Nigeria and Morocco.