Tanzania: Simba - CAF Semis Target Intact

SIMBA have maintained that their objective to reach the semifinal stage of CAF Champions League is intact insisting that they are invincible when it comes to CAF Interclub games.

The Msimbazi Street Reds are just too close from reaching into the last 16 of the Champions League following a 3-1 away victory over Primeiro de Agosto of Angola on Sunday.

The victory has simplified Simba's return leg in Dar es Salaam this Sunday.

The country's envoys are better placed to seal the deal bearing in mind that they are merciless when playing at the 60,000 capacity venue, especially in decisive encounters.

So far, Simba have scored seven goals and conceded once in their three Champions League matches they have played starting with a 4-0 aggregate victory over Nyasa Big Bullets in their preliminary round of the Champions League.

However, commenting on the successes Simba stamped in international duels, the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez said it means that they are on the right track to achieve their objectives.

"These positive results show that we are still in good shape in the CAF Interclub games and that our intention to reach the semifinals are still intact and we are slowly reaching there," she said.

Moreover, Gonzalez pointed out that even in the Premier League, the level of competition is high but she hailed her side saying they are made up of good quality and therefore can achieve the target.

However, breaking the secret for the convincing victory, the team's caretaker Head Coach Juma Mgunda said they respected their opponents by giving them an opportunity to play in their own half.

"Our game plan was to do counterattacks, which was well executed by players, but the task is not yet over... we have just stepped one foot in and we need to let both feet into the next stage.

"We appreciate the big win but during the match, there are good things we did which should be enhanced in order to do better in the reverse leg," he said.

He, therefore, seized the platform to call for unity among all Simba members and fans saying they deserve to work as a family in order to push the club further and attain their objectives.

His playmaker Clatous Chama who netted the opener, said they are looking forward to the second leg in order to complete the mission successfully.

"As players, we are obliged to push the club further especially for us foreign players... we should not only concentrate on the NBC Premier League but also put much effort on the champions league," he said.