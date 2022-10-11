Tanzania: Tembo Warriors Hailed, Strike Gold

10 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

THE government has hailed brave Tembo Warriors for the impressive performance in the just ended Amputee Football World Cup finals in Ankara, Turkey.

Tembo Warriors reached the quarter final stage of the World Cup and they went on to beat Italy in the Classification play- off to end 7th out of 24 countries engaged in this year's World Cup.

The Permanent Secretary Hassan Abbas has conveyed the government's congratulation saying they were brilliant despite making a maiden entry to the event.

Tembo Warriors beat Italy 2-0 in their last game and the win saw them ranked seventh in the world rankings.

Abassi, who was with a team in Turkey, made the remarks before jetting back to Tanzania with the team from Turkey, adding that six Tembo Warriors players have already sealed deals with various European clubs.

"Our team defeated Italy 2-0 and seized the seventh place.

For that reason, Tanzania is ranked among the top ten teams in the world, being in seventh place."

The PS also thanked all Tanzanian football fans for their support during the competitions.

"Our team has shown great potential; we thank the Tanzanians here in Istanbul who have been cheering for our team.

Other than securing the quarter-finals stage and our team entering the top ten world rankings, several players have already signed contracts to play in major European leagues, including Turkey.

We have six players who have found a club; three have already signed contracts with their respective clubs."

Other than commending the team's performance, the World Amputee Football Federation General Secretary, Simon Baker, also hailed Tembo Warriors through his Instagram page.

It was a delight to see Baker touch with Tembo Warriors' incredible performance as he remarked: "I am so proud of you... you have gone farther than any other team which have been playing these game for a while now."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X