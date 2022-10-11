Uganda: Vivo Energy, Police Partner in Fire Safety Campaign for Schools

Vivo Energy Uganda has partnered with Police to launch a fire safety education campaign titled 'Cool Kids Stop Fires', aimed at reducing the incidents of fire outbreaks in schools and resulting injuries, fatalities and loss of property.

The campaign will also be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Sports.

"Maintaining the highest international health, safety, security, environment, and quality standards is an integral part of our business. We would like to use our extensive expertise and knowledge to support the nation in curbing school fires which have been on the rise and pose a significant threat to the lives of our children and school property. Through this campaign, we will impart fire safety education to students and stakeholders of educational institutions and skill them in the prevention, detection, and management of school fires to avert the loss of life and property," said Johan Grobbelaar, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Uganda.

According to the Uganda Police 2021 Annual Crime Report, a total of 1,258 fire emergencies were handled in 2021 compared to 1,015 in 2020, marking a 23.9% increase.

These fire incidents were mainly attributed to negligence, electrical short circuits, charcoal stoves, and unattended candles among others.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, AIGP Joseph Mugisa, the Police Director for Fire and Rescue Services said school fires were on the increase, especially during the first and second term of the year and in the months of May to August.

"We have registered over 50 school fires during this period, with the majority occurring in boarding schools and specifically the school dormitories. These rampant school fires present risks to the lives of the children, their property, properties of the affected schools and a disruptive effect to the economy of the country. There is need for mass sensitisation, firefighting training and enhancement of fire safety measures by schools through installation of smoke detectors and alarms. We are grateful for the support by Vivo Energy Uganda which will help us reach even more school staff and students with this important and lifesaving initiative," AIGP Mugisa noted.

According to the Vivo Energy Managing Director, the campaign will bring together all stakeholders in ensuring safety education to schools in a bid to reduce fires .

"This campaign has various components including school outreaches to enhance fire safety knowledge and preparedness, donation of fire detection equipment and mass sensitization on fire safety. Vivo Energy brings on board key assets including a strong set of standards, culture, expertise, and skilled staff with time tested firefighting experience, and with a desire to impart fire safety education and basics in fire management by way of training to school heads and students," Grobbelaar added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, hailed the partnership between Vivo Energy Uganda and Uganda Police, describing it as a timely intervention and a much-needed response to the rampant school fires that are disruptive to the education sector and the learning processes for school children.

"Schools are meant to be safe learning spaces for our school children. It is truly disheartening to see that the high rates of school fires that go unchecked are due to negligence and the lack of preventative measures such as installation of recommended firefighting equipment. Following the directive issued on fire safety management in schools, the ministry shall step up inspection of this aspect to ensure compliance in educational institutions. I encourage head teachers to prioritise the safety of the children entrusted in their care by implementing these preventative measures," Dr. Kaducu said.

According to Police, urgent issues that need to be addressed include security enhancement at schools with dormitories guarded when students are off, installation of fire alarms and cameras by schools, fire sensitisation as well as drills and regular inspections of schools for compliance to safety standards.