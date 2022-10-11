Angola: River Border Between Angola and Zambia Reopened Two Years Later

Reopening of the border between Angola and Zambia.

Rivungo — River border between Angola and Zambia was opened Saturday (08), two years after its closure due to Covid-19.

The opening ceremony was chaired by the governor of Angola's south-east province of Cuando Cubango, Jose Martins, in the presence of the members of the government of the Rivungo administration.

Also attended the ceremony were representative of the defence and security bodies, the deputy administrator of district of Shangombo (Zambia), Nsankanga Shangwe, and police officers of this country.

The governor praised the reopening of the border, stating that the move will boost the trade and bring huge gains.

Gains will certainly be reflected on the economies of both countries and therefore, improve the social conditions of the respective populations, he said.

Jose Martins urged defence and security bodies to focus on combat the crime in order to ensure tranquility among the population along the border.

In turn, the deputy administrator of Shangombo district (Zambia), Nsankanga Shangwe, acknowledged that the reopening of the border will provide the well-being of both peoples.

Angola and Zambia share a vast river border of 288 kilometers along the Cuando River, which runs from the municipality of Neriquinha, attached to the municipality of Rivungo, more than 700 kilometers east of the city of Menongue.