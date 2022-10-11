Kenya: Tennis Star Angella Okutoyi Earns Fully Paid Scholarship in the United States

Nairobi — Kenyan tennis teen sensation Angela Okutoyihas earned a fully paid scholarship and is set to join Auburn University in theUnited States as part of their tennis program.

The teenager, who became the first ever Kenyan to win a grandslam title when she marched on to the Wimbledon Girls' Doubles crown joins the university as a collegiate athlete to further her budding tennis career and studies in the process.

"Angie [Okutoyi] is a trailblazer, someone who serves as an incredible inspiration and role model for future generations of aspiring tennis players," said Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley in a statement on the school website.

Ranked 49th in the International Tennis Federation, Okutoyi comes into the program with 13 ITF junior doubles championships and six junior singles titles to her name.

Prior to the Wimbledon win, Okutoyi had made history in the Australian Open in January 2022 when she became the first Kenyan to win a match at a junior girls' Grand Slam.

Her already-glittering resume also includes two African junior championships and she currently stands as Africa's highest ranked player in ITF rankings.

During the announcement by Auburn's head coach, Okutoyi's character received praise above everything else.

"With a plethora of international experience on the biggest stages in junior tennis, she has remained grounded in her commitment to prioritizing her development as a person above all else. In all our conversations with Angie and with those who know her well, the one thing always on display was her character," said coach Lillie.

As for the teenage sensation, it was an easy choice heading to Alabama. "I chose Auburn because I was raised the Tiger way," said Angella. An ode to Auburn's sports teams name.