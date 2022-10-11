South Africa: Former Limpopo Prosecutor Convicted for Corruption

10 October 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Public Prosecutors are expected to ensure justice for the victims of crime by prosecuting without fear, favour and prejudice, by working with their partners and the public to solve and prevent crime. But it was different with the former Public Prosecutor, Leonard Ratshilumela aged 50 who did the opposite.

In May 2020, the accused in his official capacity as a public prosecutor based in Thohoyandou demanded R6 000-00 gratification from the mother of the suspect (who was a minor) facing reckless and negligent driving charges in order to make the case disappear.

The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members and an undercover operation was conducted. Ratshilumela was arrested soon after accepting the money in Thohoyandou.

After making numerous court appearances, the accused was granted R5000-00 bail by the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court. Ratshilumela was convicted for corruption by the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court today, 10 October 2022.

He will be sentenced on 21 November 2022. Although the accused was granted bail on corruption case, he is still in custody after he was arrested for attempting to assassinate the witnesses in his corruption case.

Apart from his corruption, he is also facing 4 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of attempted arson.

The Acting Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Limpopo Province, Brigadier Desmond Alexander has welcomed the conviction and thanked both the investigation and prosecution teams for ensuring that justice is duly served.

