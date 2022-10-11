South Africa: Mabuza to Engage Northern Cape Traditional and Khoi-SAN Leaders

Deputy President David Mabuza will again engage with traditional and Khoi-San leaders in Khathu, the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

"The ongoing engagements with traditional and Khoi-San leaders by the Deputy President seek to strengthen the role of government and the institution of traditional leadership to represent communities, preserve cultural heritage and build our nation," the Deputy President's Office said on Tuesday.

Through these engagements, traditional and Khoi-San leaders have had the opportunity to make proposals to government on how to confront the challenges currently facing the nation and how they will contribute to making South Africa a better place for all.

The Deputy President has been meeting leaders in his capacity as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team established to respond to issues raised by Traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

The Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Obed Bapela and Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu will join the Deputy President Mabuza.

Last week, Mabuza encouraged traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal to use their rich culture and heritage to boost tourism.

"It is essential that during Tourism Month, we promote our cultural history, encourage visitors to visit heritage sites and cultural artefacts, and attend events and activities that narrate our folklore and represent our past, the present and where we are heading into the future," he said.

The country's second in charge met the chiefs at Mayville Conference Centre in Durban on Friday, 7 October 2022.

"Our heritage is our wealth, and we need to harness this wealth by preserving and trading in what is sacred to us," he told the attendees.

This is after he paid a courtesy call to Isilo Samabandla, His Majesty King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

He told the King that government was considering various options regarding the contentious matter of land under traditional leadership and part of the land tenure system including Ingonyama Trust.

"These would be finalised by Cabinet, and will be considered alongside the resolutions of the Communal Land Summit which was held in May this year," the Deputy President announced.

He said government will continue to serve as the first line of defence for our land, traditionally held by the Black indigenous people.

"We will continue to work towards the goal of achieving the growth and sustainability of rural communities by developing policy and legislative reforms, which will guarantee that land tenure rights are secured, ownership of property is transferred from the State to the people, and settlement support is provided to those communities who are legally entitled to it."