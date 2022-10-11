South Africa: Hawks Net Illegal Miners, Firearms, Explosives

11 October 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

National Hawks Head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has lauded the seizure of a firearms cache and arrest of 20 suspects linked to illegal mining during an operation at a mine shaft in Stilfontein in the North West.

Lebeya on Monday hailed the operation, warning that these measures were "only just the beginning".

In a continuous fight against illegal mining, the North West Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by members of the Hawks' Tactical Management Section, Special Task Force, National Intervention Unit, District Illegal Mining Task Team, Tactical Response Team, Bidvest Protea Coin, and Harmony Gold mine embarked on an early morning raid at a mine shaft in Stilfontein on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said: "The operation follows weeks of surveillance into the alleged illegal mining activities of the suspects resulting in the arrest of 20 suspects and the seizure of 15 AK47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5, boxes full of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money."

She said the operation was ongoing and did not rule out the possibility of more arrests and more seizures.

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance before the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where they will be facing preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of ammunition and contravention of the immigration act.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X