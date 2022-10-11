South Africa: Police Probe Attempted Murder and Arson Following Attack On Chief Whip's Home

press release

Police are investigating an attempted murder and arson after a nephew of the ANC Chief Whip in the Port St Johns Local Municipality, was shot and injured after unknown suspects fired shots and subsequently torched their home in Port St Johns last night.

On Sunday, 9 October 2022 at about 23:00, it is alleged that unknown number of suspects fired shots through windows at a house of a councillor at Nonyevu Township in Port St Johns. During a shooting, the three occupants managed to flee, but a 33-year-old nephew sustained a gunshot wound in the lower body and was rushed to hospital. Two other occupants among them a five-year-old boy escaped unscathed. Subsequent to the incident, a house was found engulfed in flames, which was extinguished by fire fighters. A case of attempted murder with an additional charge of arson was opened for further investigation. At the time of the incident, the councillor was not at home,

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or by using the My SAPS App.