South Africa: More Than 1,000 Suspects Arrested During Ongoing Weekly Operations Across Limpopo Province

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe is delighted about the arrests of one thousand five hundred and fifty nine (1559) suspects who committed various offences that included murder, rape, possession of illicit cigarettes, theft of motor vehicles, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property, Contravention of Immigration Act, possession and dealing in drugs amongst other offences.

These arrests were effected during the ongoing weekly operations conducted since 02nd until 10th of October 2022 by various police units that included Limpopo Highway Patrol Team (LHP), Tactical Response Team (TRT), Public Order Police (POPS), Provincial Tracking Team and Detectives jointly with other law enforcement agencies

Members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol Team (LHP) were conducting patrol duties at Cycad Mall outside Polokwane when they spotted a suspicious Grey Tata Indiga motor vehicle parked with one male. Police requested permission to search the vehicle and was granted.

During the search, police discovered Rock and Crystal Meth drugs hidden inside the motor vehicle with an estimated street value of R10000-00. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest for dealing and being in possession of drugs.

Police operations continued and while patrolling in Bendor, a silver Chevrolet motor vehicle was stopped and searched. Police also found the vehicle loaded with Cat and Crystal Meth drugs valued at R9000-00. One suspect was immediately arrested on the spot for being in possession of drugs.

A 35-year-old male suspect was apprehended on Sunday 09 October 2022 at Zamani Section in Jane Furse policing area after he was found in possession of Eighteen (18) rolls of heavy current electric cables to the value of R10 000 at his residence.

Police received information about a suspicious luggage that was dropped at the yard and immediately rushed to the said place. Upon arrival, they found a door of the shack opened with one male inside who was interrogated about the cables. He admitted that he stole them from Boysendal mine and was immediately nabbed for possession of suspected stolen property.

Another milestone was achieved yesterday on Sunday 09 October 2022 following the apprehension of four suspects aged between 22 and 33 for an alleged possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, Contravention of Immigration Act and murder that was committed on Saturday 08 October 2022 at Lydenburg in Mpumalanga province.

Police received information about the hideout of the suspects at Plot 33 in Tweefontein outside Polokwane and immediately pounced on them. Police found a white Toyota Corolla motor vehicle that belonged to the victim being stripped off by the suspects who were trying to remove a Tracking device.

During their arrests, police confiscated knives suspected to be those used during the killing of the motor vehicle owner because it was still having blood stains on the driver's seat and the suspects attempted to wash it in order to destroy evidence.

Moreover, three suspects who were terrorising the community of Polokwane, Botlokwa, Louis Trichard and Tzaneen with multiple robberies were arrested immediately after committing robbery in Botlokwa policing precinct.

The suspects aged between 25 and 28 were exchanging fire with the Traffic Police at Eisleben gravel road when they managed to flee the scene. One suspect was arrested by MTRS Security, Jason SPS Security and Botlokwa Traffic Police but his two accomplices were seen hiking a Haval motor vehicle at Global filling station along the N1 highway outside Botlokwa.

Polokwane Airwing Unit were immediately activated to assist and the vehicle was intercepted when approaching Elsja accommodation outside Polokwane resulting in the apprehension of the two suspects.

Police seized 830 counterfeit cigarettes sticks, 23 dangerous weapons, large quantity of dagga, 52 grams of Crack Cocaine, 82.1 grams of Crystal Meth, 88 grams of Khat and 22.33 grams of Nyaope including 9 firearms, large quantity of liquor, 3 stolen or robbed motor vehicles and 48 knives confiscated during the operations.

The arrested suspects have already started to appear before their local Magistrate court's across the province.

"The operations will continue to combat the mushrooming of criminal activities across the province and safety for all the inhabitants," concluded Lieutenant General Hadebe.