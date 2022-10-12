Africa: How Will 5G Change the World? Everything You Need to Know About the Network

analysis

Kenya and many other countries around the world are currently working on availing the 5G network for their citizens.

The network, which is the fifth generation of cellular networks, is already being implemented in the East African nation, even though slowly.

So what exactly is 5G, and why should people care?

The Exchange Africa spoke exclusively with Oppo Kenya Product Manager Ernest Teigut to understand what exactly 5G is and why it is important as below:

What is 5G?

5G is the world's fifth generation of wireless technology.

The network is superior to other networks and is up to 100 times faster than 4G. 5G provides higher speed, lower latency and greater capacity than 4G LTE networks.

This makes 5G the fastest, most robust technology the world has ever seen.

Why should Kenyans and citizens in the wider East African region care?

Kenyans and citizens in the wider East African region should care about the implementation of 5G because of its benefits.

The benefits range from quicker downloads to much lower lag. These benefits will positively impact how people live, work, and play.

Citizens in countries where governments and telecommunication companies adopt 5G will also experience efficiency in their businesses and workplaces.

The network will also ensure that citizens are able to access information faster than ever before.

How does the new network help the lives of ordinary Kenyans?

As previously hinted, businesses, especially those seeking to harness speed and volume, will benefit from the new network, mostly because of its low latency and high capacity.

The network also makes great business sense because it is extremely reliable, creating efficiency. Such efficiency will enable firms to fuel their innovations and bring new products and services to the market.

How are phones with 5G superior to other phones?

Those who purchase 5G phones, such as those under the OPPO's Reno Series, will download their favourite shows faster, surf the internet more easily and do their work in a speedy way than before.

The gaming industry, for instance, is one of the world's biggest entertainment sectors and will become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the 5G network.

5G also comes when mobile gaming is witnessing exponential growth, with studies showing that it now accounts for 50 per cent of all mobile entertainment.

There were health concerns revolving around the adoption of the 5G network. What are your thoughts on the issue?

5G is not harmful, and it is actually safe. You would require over 800 gigahertz for it to deter your DNA and get any health problems. For instance, 2G, 3G and 4G networks across the world have been emitting about 1.7 gigahertz. And this has caused no problem. In fact, in 2020, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) said that most 5G networks had been deployed in the 2.6 and 3.5 GHz frequency bands, which are within normal ranges.

CA added that the 5G radiation overall levels have remained low and well below international safety guidelines.

The government agency further noted that there was no evidence that 5G could damage the immune system and that it could not have a deleterious effect on human health.

Further, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in 2020 that there had been no adverse health effects linked to exposure to wireless technologies after much research.

You recently launched the Oppo Reno 7 series. Tell us about that.

In April 2022, OPPO introduced the OPPO Reno7 and Reno7 5G to the Kenyan market.

With this launch, OPPO's aim has been to offer an outstanding camera configuration and AI-enhanced imaging features.

The Reno7 series is equipped with a load of industry-leading features like the IMX709 sensor that was co-developed with Sony.

The new series also features the industry-first Fiberglass-leather design and iconic OPPO Glow design with the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) effect transferred on the exterior of a smartphone for the first time in the industry.

Together with powerful performance and productivity from the newly launched ColorOS12, the Reno7 series is the ultimate companion for users to unleash their unlimited style in portrait.