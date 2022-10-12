Rwanda: Meet 14-Year-Old Niyomufasha, a Fast-Rising Football Referee

Soccer enthusiasts who play from the Kamena Stadium know Emmanuel Niyomufasha, the kid who has been blowing the whistle as a centre referee while officiating matches of veteran teams since 2021.

At just 14, the refereeing prodigy is enjoying an incredible rise. He is now handling big games despite his young age.

Niyomufasha is a Senior Three student at Groupe Scolaire Butare Catholique. While most youngsters at his school dream of becoming world class football players, he is following a different dream. He wants to referee at big tournaments like the World Cup which those other future world-class players actually dream of playing in.

Times Sport spotted Niyomufasha at Huye Stadium watching AS Kigali's CAF Confederation Cup second round goalless draw against Libyan side Al Nasr from the stands. He was at the game not just to support the Rwandan side. He was there to learn and gain experience from big match officials officiating the match.

"It's important to always learn from others if you want to improve. That's why I am here to witness how match officials perform at big occasions like this," he said.

Born in Mbazi Sector, Huye District, the Senior Three student started officiating at matches in 2021, aged 13. He was, at the time, refereeing games of veteran teams in Huye. Poverty nearly ruined his dream. He almost quit due to lack of equipment but the veterans mobilized funds to buy the equipment for him.

His refereeing skills impressed football enthusiasts to the extent that Huye-based top flight side Mukura VS requested his services to officiate at some of the club's friendly games.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Niyomufasha chose refereeing after being inspired by Rwandan female football referee Salima Mukansanga, one of the four women referees shortlisted by World Football governing body (FIFA) to officiate at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

"When I looked at the decisions that Mukansanga has been taking on the pitch and how she has been performing during international matches, I decided to walk in her footsteps so I could become an international referee like her. My dream is to, one day, officiate at the World Cup," he said.

The youngster's biggest achievements include assignments taken over while officiating two of Mukura's recent friendlies with Amagaju FC and Huye FC, respectively. He also officiated the youth teams' tournament recently organized in Huye by the local football governing body (Ferwafa).

His incredible decision-making on the pitch when booking players, giving or ruling out penalties, among other decisions, is increasingly impressing football enthusiasts in Huye. That has been a great source of motivation for the youngster who is determined to improve.

"What makes me proud now is hearing people admiring the decisions that I take on the pitch in every game that I handle. It is a big motivation that I can't take for granted," he said.

While his future looks promising to those closely following his rise, Niyomufasha admits he needs more technical training so he can become a great referee.

"All I want from Ferwafa is support in terms of capacity building. I need to learn a lot from this profession so that I can build my career from the very young age," he said.