Rwanda: Basketball - 15 Teams Confirm Participation in Legacy Tourney

Fifteen teams confirmed participation in the upcoming Legacy Basketball Tournament slated for October 21-30.

The nine-day event is organized by United Generation Basketball Club (UGB) in partnership with the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba).

The competition happens annually but this year's edition is special as it will, for the first time, attract foreign clubs, specifically from the East African region.

So far, international clubs including New Star, Young Sisters and Techno from Burundi and Bakolo from the Democratic Republic of Congo have registered. They join their local counterparts like Rwanda Energy Group (REG), Espoir, IPRC Kigali, and APR.

The deadline for registration is on October 11.

The Legacy Tournament started in 2018. It is aimed at honouring the founders and educators who established UGB and pioneered its legacy of promoting, developing and empowering future leaders and athletes through the game of basketball.

Professional teams that will take part:

Men: REG, APR, ESPOIR, IPRC Kigali, Shoot 4 STARS and New Star (Burundi)

Women: REG, HOOPS, IPRC Huye and Young Sisters (Burundi)

Veteran teams: Cercle Sportif de Kigali (CSK), Bakolo (DRC), Patriots, Musanze and Techno (Burundi).