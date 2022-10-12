Rwanda: Basketball - 15 Teams Confirm Participation in Legacy Tourney

10 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Fifteen teams confirmed participation in the upcoming Legacy Basketball Tournament slated for October 21-30.

The nine-day event is organized by United Generation Basketball Club (UGB) in partnership with the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba).

The competition happens annually but this year's edition is special as it will, for the first time, attract foreign clubs, specifically from the East African region.

So far, international clubs including New Star, Young Sisters and Techno from Burundi and Bakolo from the Democratic Republic of Congo have registered. They join their local counterparts like Rwanda Energy Group (REG), Espoir, IPRC Kigali, and APR.

The deadline for registration is on October 11.

The Legacy Tournament started in 2018. It is aimed at honouring the founders and educators who established UGB and pioneered its legacy of promoting, developing and empowering future leaders and athletes through the game of basketball.

Professional teams that will take part:

Men: REG, APR, ESPOIR, IPRC Kigali, Shoot 4 STARS and New Star (Burundi)

Women: REG, HOOPS, IPRC Huye and Young Sisters (Burundi)

Veteran teams: Cercle Sportif de Kigali (CSK), Bakolo (DRC), Patriots, Musanze and Techno (Burundi).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X