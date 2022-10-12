Kenya: MPs Approve House Business Committee Members

Nairobi — The National Assembly on Tuesday approved its House Business Committee members.

House Speaker Moses Wetangula directed the Committee to retreat to prepare Wednesday's morning order paper and business for subsequent days.

The Committee which is chaired by the House Speaker is charged with planning business to be transacted by the House without which Parliament is paralyzed.

Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Woman Representative), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) will be representing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance will be represented by Robert Mbui (Kathiani), TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Sarah Korere (Laikipia North) and Joshua Mbithi (Masinga).

The nine will join Speaker Wetangula, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah (Kikuyu), Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), and his Minority Whip Junet Mohammed (Suna East).

The 21-member team is expected to adopt the proposed membership to the Committee on Appointment which will be charged with vetting President William Ruto's Cabinet Nominees as well as the Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi.

According to the timeline provided by the Speaker, the National Assembly has a deadline of November 3 to approve the Cabinet Secretary nominees and Muturi, immediate former Speaker.

Wetangula had earlier directed that the report on Cabinet nominees vetting be tabled on or before October 27 so that Parliament can debate and ultimately approve or reject some or all the names as envisaged in law.