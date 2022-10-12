Kenya: Kipchoge Thirsts for 'Perfect Six' Marathon Majors but Tight Lipped On Next Rabbit He Is Chasing

Nairobi — World record holder Eliud Kipchoghe has affirmed that he dreams of completing the 'perfect six' of the World Marathon Majors before he retires from the sport.

Kipchoge, who broke the Marathon World Record in berlin for the second time two weeks ago has already run four of the six.

In march this year, he ticked the Tokyo Marathon off his bucketlist with a new Course Record, adding on to four majors in London, one in Chicago and now four in berlin. He has the Boston and New York Marathon left on his list.

"I dream of running all the six," Kipchoge told Capital Sport.

On whether the Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 18 is next on his list, Kipchoge was coy.

"Not really, but it is on my bucket list. At the moment my mind is free but we will sit down with the management and my team and see what opportunities are there for me to grab. I want to see what is there on the table for me," Kipchoge said.

His only confirmed race at the moment is the Paris Olympics in 2024, where he aims to go on and become the first man to win three Olympic titles in a row.

Ordinarily, Kipchoge takes a minimum four months between races and with the Berlin marathon having been done two weeks ago, Boston might look like an interesting venture for him.

Meanwhile, as he takes his time to rest and recover after his imperious run in Berlin that saw him chalk 30 seconds off his previous world record, Kipchoge will be looking to gather in as much energy as possible.

But one race that might interest him is one with former US President Barrack Obama, whose father is Kenyan. Prior to the Berlin marathon, Kipchoge had said he would wish to run with the former US President and he reiterates the same.

He has hinted that we might see this mega race soon.

"All is in the pipeline and I believe it will work. The reason is that I believe and trust that Obama is ahead of many in the world. He is an inspirational leader and how he handles fitness is great. He is among the world leaders I admire and one day I hope to have a jog or a run in the park with him and exchange what is on our minds," Kipchoge said.