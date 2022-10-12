Zimbabwe: Zimpraise, Joyous Encounter Thrills Makombe

It is three days to go before what promises to be the biggest gospel concert of 2022 in Zimbabwe and praise and worship singers are already jetting into the country from as far as the United Kingdom.

UK-based Zimbabwean singer, Eleana Makombe landed in the country yesterday ahead of her debut at the mega concert this Saturday at the Glamis Arena.

The show, being headlined by the award-winning group, Zimpraise and South African gospel powerhouse, Joyous Celebration, also features top acts such as Sabastain Magacha, Minister Michael Mahendere and Mathias Mhere.

In an interview shortly after touching down, Makombe revealed to The Herald how thrilled she was to be sharing the stage with such great acts.

"I feel excited, am greatly honoured and privileged to be part of this great milestone concert," she said.

Makombe took time to congratulate Zimpraise for having stood the test of time as the group marked 15 years in the game with this concert.

"It is 15 years of God's grace and favour that has allowed such a wonderful group to bless us with wonderful music," she said.

"I have always followed their music and also listen to Joyous Celebrations, but to share a stage with them is something that I could only dream of.

"But his grace is sufficient enough to have allowed me to be singing on the same stage with the two best music groups and all other musicians lined up to minister on this great occasion."

Makombe, who has churned out a couple of singles over the past three years, among them two refreshing jams with South Africa's Zaza Mokhethi and a recent offering with Dorcas Moyo, said she will use the concert to stage more shows in Zimbabwe.

"I pray that this is an opportunity that will open more doors for many more career opportunities," she said.

"As you know that sometimes living in the diaspora can be a challenge to make an impact in your home country, but I do pray that God will continue to make a way.

"I am planning for my Live DVD recording next year, so definitely more live shows are coming."

Makombe gave an update regarding her collaboration with yet another South Africa hotshot in the gospel music circles.

"The audio of the collaboration with Pastor Benjamin Dube has been finalised and we are planning on the video recording this November before the song is released," she said.

"It's been a long time coming, but by the Grace of God it's not long to go before the song and video is released.

This is a lovely single and I am eagerly looking forward to releasing it."