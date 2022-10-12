Tanzania: Tulia Ackson Wins Africa Inter-Parliamentary Union Top Post

Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson has been elected as a new Chairperson of African Geopolitical Group of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The election was held yesterday in the Rwandan capital, Kigali during the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The assembly of the IPU and its related meetings opened Tuesday and will come to a close on Saturday.

During the meeting, the general debate focused on the overall theme of Gender equality and gender-sensitive parliaments as drivers of change for a more resilient and peaceful world -and provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanize parliamentary action in this area.

According to the statement issued by the Parliament Communication and International Relation Unit, Dr Tulia will serve for a period of a year.

By winning the position, Speaker Tulia will also be a member of the IPU Executive Committee and the Executive Committee member of geographical groups.

"This is among the highest positions represented in the Inter-Parliamentary Union in accordance with the governing principles of the African Geopolitical Group." the statement reads in parts.

After being elected, various speakers from different African Parliaments lauded Dr Tulia for holding the position, while pledging to cooperate with the new elected chairperson.

In a related development, Dr Tulia committed to develop Africa's Mission and vision at the World level and to ensure the equality and responsibility of African Parliaments is achieved with high efficiency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The African Group consists of 51 member states including the Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The assembly will adopt resolutions on the emergency item and on the subject item taken up by the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights entitled Parliamentary impetus to local and regional development of countries with high levels of international migration and to stopping all forms, including state-sponsored, of human-trafficking and human rights abuses.

The Governing Council will examine and adopt a number of decisions, including on cases of violation of the human rights of parliamentarians. The Assembly is expected to conclude with the adoption of an outcome document on the overall theme of the General Debate.