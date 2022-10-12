Somalia: Abdi Hashi Meets With Turkish Parliament Speaker

11 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The speaker of the Somali senate Abdi Hashi Abdullahi is in Turkey for talks with the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Mr. Mustafa Sentop.

Abdi Hashi Abdullahi and Mustafa Sentop held a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, and discussed cooperation between the two parliaments of Turkey and Somalia.

They agreed to form committees to work on the implementation of the deal signed between the Somali Parliament and the Turkish Parliament.

Turkey is a key partner of Somalia in the rebuilding of the army and development projects with Ankara providing budgetary support to the Federal government in Mogadishu.

