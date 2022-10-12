Somalia: UK Provides £50 Million in Aid to Somalia

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the UK James Cleverly discussed issues such as strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

The UK Foreign Secretary published a brief statement on his Twitter account, saying that his government continues to support Somalia in the war on Al-Shabaab.

He said the UK has donated more than £50 million to Somalia this year to support the Somali people who have a shortage of food, water and health services.

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, during the talks, thanked the British government for the support it gives to Somalia.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud seeks support for the fight against Al-Shabaab. During his trip to Ethiopia and Uganda, he asked for help in the liberation of his country from the group.