Somalia: Mahdi Appointed As Mogadishu Police Chief, Replacing Farhan Qarole

The Chief of the Somali Police Force Gen. Abdi Hassan Mohamed (Hijaar) today appointed Col. Mahdi Omar Mu'min as the new Mogadishu police boss.

Colonel Mahdi, a former Galmudug security commander replaces Gen. Farhan Mohamud Aden (Qaroole) who was killed in an IED blast near Basra last month by Al-Shabaab.

The appointment comes as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab in different locations in central regions with an aim to defeat the militants within a year, as announced by the president.

Somali police play a vital part in the ongoing security operation with units from the Turkish-trained Haram'ad brigade embedded with the military on the battlefields.