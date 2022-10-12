Uganda: The MTN Kampala Marathon is Back

MTN Uganda together with its partners NBS TV, Huawei, Stanbic bank, New Vision, Rwenzori and KCCA have announced the 2022 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon, which shall take place on Sunday 20th November 2022.

It will be held under the theme; "Run for Babies".

This announcement comes after a two-year break due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

First run in 2004, the MTN Kampala Marathon has been a mainstay on the Ugandan sports calendar and a major springboard for East Africa's elite athletes.

In addition to being the most professional Marathon in the region, the MTN Kampala Marathon has earned its place as the biggest charity-inspired marathon, giving participants a good reason to run, not only for their own health and fitness but to also contribute to projects that have supported communities over the years.

While launching the MTN Kampala Marathon 2022 at the MTN Uganda Head offices, Sylvia Mulinge, the MTN Uganda chief executive officer announced that the proceeds from this year's Marathon shall be used again to upgrade maternal and newborn facilities in health centres across the country.

"As a continuation to the tremendous impact that the Marathon has achieved over the past years, this year's marathon proceeds shall similarly be dedicated to further improving the selected maternal and neonatal health facilities, by refurbishing and equipping them to save the lives of mothers and babies," Mulinge said, urging the public to participate and contribute in the noble cause.

As is the case in many sub-Saharan countries, statistics indicate that there are an estimated 336 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and 43 infant deaths per 1000 live births in Uganda, with 42% of the children's mortality occurring during the neonatal period (source: Uganda Health and Demographic Survey, 2016 - UNFPA).

Over the years, contributions from the MTN Kampala Marathon have supported the area of maternal and child health tremendously. Shs 900m was raised from the MTN Marathon editions of 2018 and 2019 and that together with a top of Shs 400m from MTN Foundation was used to refurbish maternal wards in four health centers across the country.

Working with the Ministry of Health and UNFPA as the implementing partners, the health centers of Kawempe Hospital in Kampala, Muyembe Health Center IV in Bulambuli district, Pakwach HC IV in Pakwach district, Kalangala HC IV in Kalangala district, and Karugutu HC IV in Ntoroko district, were refurbished and equipped with neo-natal equipment, using proceeds from 2018 and 2019.

The facilities are fully operational, offering mothers and newborns much-needed healthcare services.

Proceeds from this year's Marathon shall be used to upgrade maternal and newborn services in four selected health facilities across the country. The beneficiary health facilities include Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in the suburbs of Kampala plus those in Kachumbala (Teso sub-region) and Kabong (Karamoja sub-region)

The 2022 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon will be held on Sunday 20th November starting at the Kololo independence grounds with runners participating in any of 4 categories including; the full marathon (42Km), half marathon (21Km), 10Km race and 5Km fun run. The wheelchair race (10Km) shall be held on Sunday 13th November 2022.

This year's kit features a running belt that offers a secure and convenient way for runners to keep their valuables and water bottle to rehydrate, while they run.

The MTN Marathon pledges to continue playing its role in connecting and uniting Ugandans to causes that make a difference in the lives of thousands (if not millions) across the country.

Kit prices and kit items for the various MTN Kampala Marathon race categories

Race categories Kids' Kit Wheelchair Race 5 Kms 10Kms 21Kms 42 Kms

Payment options Cash 5,000 20,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000

MoMo 5,000 10,000 30,000 30,000

(Timing)

35,000

(No timing) 20,000 20,000

Kit items T. Shirt Vest, Sun visor, Running belt, bottle Vest, Sun visor, Running belt, bottle, timing chip