Tanzania: Promote Peace, PM Urges Clerics

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has advised spiritual leaders and members of the public to continue maintaining peace, unity, love and harmony.

He made the call while speaking to Muslims on Sunday evening during the commemoration of Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad held at Masjid Sunni Muslim Jamaat Kisutu Dar es Salaam.

"We should continue holding prayers for ourselves, our nation, our government leaders and those who departed. All Tanzanians should bear in mind that they have a crucial role to play on national peace building and promotion.

Earlier, Mufti of Tanzania Sheikh Aboubakar Zubeir said peace, unity and harmony are the basis for national development and should be protected at any price.

He said even Prophet Muhammad spent more time to preach peace and unity, calling on Tanzanians particularly youths, to continue upholding moral values, ethics and be good citizens.

He emphasised that the youth should responsibly use social media, saying this is of a great importance for the nation to remain peaceful.

"It is important for the youth to observe proper morals and remain ethical in their daily activities. They (youth) should responsibly use social media to promote peace and enhance their well-being," he said.

"We should also continue praying to the Almighty God, to continue pouring his blessings and securing the world from calamities," he said.

On his part, Sheikh Alhaj Marusu Msii urged the public, especially Muslims to celebrate the day peacefully and keep working hard to propel development.

"By working hard, we will be supporting the government in its dedicated efforts to improve service delivery to the people. We are also emphasising on peace knowing that it plays a crucial role in building a better life. Working hard has also been quoted in the holy book of Quran," he stated.