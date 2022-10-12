Tanzania: President Appoints New Solicitor General

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Boniface Luhende as the new Solicitor General.

Also, Sara Mwaipopo has been named as the Deputy Solicitor General.

A statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus on Monday said, prior to the new role, Dr Luhende was the Deputy Solicitor General.

The newly appointed AG is replacing Gabriel Malata who was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Sarah Mwaipopo is filling the vacuum left by Dr Luhende who has been promoted to AG.

Moreover, the statement added that their appointment was effective from October 09, 2022.