Tanzania: President Appoints New Solicitor General

10 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Boniface Luhende as the new Solicitor General.

Also, Sara Mwaipopo has been named as the Deputy Solicitor General.

A statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus on Monday said, prior to the new role, Dr Luhende was the Deputy Solicitor General.

The newly appointed AG is replacing Gabriel Malata who was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Sarah Mwaipopo is filling the vacuum left by Dr Luhende who has been promoted to AG.

Moreover, the statement added that their appointment was effective from October 09, 2022.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X