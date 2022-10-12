Tanzania: Govt Urged to Work Closely With Change Agents

THE government has been urged to cooperate and work closely with change agents from grass-root level by accommodating people's development priorities in their specific areas, to enable quick and smooth development growth of the country.

The call was made over the weekend in Dar es Salaam by a non-governmental organisation, TWAWEZA, which is coordinating animation projects in over four districts in the country.

The project aimed at engaging people from rural and urban areas in picking up their development priorities in their specific areas as a way of hastening their development.

"What these change agents are doing in various areas aims at seeing people themselves engage in picking and working for their own self-development by selecting their development priorities and not interfering with politicians or government officials duties as perceived by some, which is why, we are looking for their support," said Richard Temu from Twaweza.

Animator groups from various areas of the country met in Dar es Salaam to revisit their duties and discuss challenges met and see their way forward in the hunt to promote the development of the people and the country in general.

According to Temu, the benefits of these animation projects have been witnessed in areas where they are currently implemented as now the communities have been mobilised to work together on various development projects in their areas in collaboration with the government without being persuaded by their leaders.

"People are highly mobilised to engage in various development project as construction of classrooms, health centres , dispensaries and roads as well as development plans discussion in general, as they feel to fully being part of the system," said Temu.

And, to avoid any conflict of interest between people and experts' priorities, Twaweza insists on the collaboration of both sides, as by working closely on their priorities which in some incidents might differ will harmonise and speed up development of target areas.

According to Mr Temu, animation projects are currently implemented in Geita, Kigoma, Tanga, Shinyanga and Lindi regions and have inspired various development stakeholders including the government itself, in promoting development projects in those areas.