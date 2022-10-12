Tanzania: President Mwinyi Heads to Oman for Four-Day State

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has left the country for Oman, ready to begin a four-day state visit.

His maiden trip to the Sultanate country is a response to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's invitation that was given to him.

The President has been accompanied by his wife, Mariam Mwinyi, some Ministers, heads of departments and various Government institutions as well as business community representatives.

While in Oman, the Isle's President will meet with the Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, businessmen and Diasporas.

President Mwinyi will equally visit various development projects in the country.