Tanzania: President Samia to Visit Kigoma Region

11 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to begin a four-day working visit in Kigoma Region.

According to Regional Commissioner, Thobias Andengenye, the Head of State is expected on October 16, 2022 to 19 October, 2022.

The regional boss said on Tuesday that President Samia's visit will start in Kakonko District.

While in Kigoma, the RC added, the President will lay foundation stones and launch various development projects in the region.

Apart from Kakonko, other districts where the President will visit are Kibondo Kasulu, Buhigwe and Kigoma.

This is the President's first visit to the region ever since she came into power, on March 19, 2021.

